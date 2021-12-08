Karen Nolan-Ashton
HEBRON — Karen Nolan-Ashton lived a life most would aspire to lead, from humble and wholesome beginnings on her family's dairy farm, to traveling with her loving husband at her side. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 17 South Park St., Cambridge. Those attending are asked to please wear a facial covering or face mask, regardless of vaccination status. Interment will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Karen may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place. Memphis, TN 38105. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem. "To Travel is to live" — Hans Christian Anderson
