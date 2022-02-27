Julia Ruth (Wood) Ryan

KINGSBURY — Julia Ruth (Wood) Ryan, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, with her husband by her side following a battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Baker Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place immediately thereafter at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury with the Rev. Jeanette Mann, officiating.

A luncheon for family and friends will follow at BPOE, 32 Cronin Road, Queensbury.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.