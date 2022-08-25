 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judith A. Deyette

Judith A. Deyette

QUEENSBURY — Judith A. Deyette, 83, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Calling hours will take place Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls, and a graveside ceremony will take place immediately after at St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

