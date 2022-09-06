 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judge Henry Harrell V

GLENS FALLS — Judge Henry Harrell V, 20, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Flossie Bates officiating.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

