Joy Lamos
Joy Lamos

GLENS FALLS — Joy D. Lamos, 81, passed away on Jan. 14, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center, Saratoga Springs.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wed., Jan. 22, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, with a brief service to be held at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Post-Star.

