Joseph Serra, Jr.
QUEENSBURY — Joseph Serra, Jr., 95, passed away on September 4, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Our Lady of the Annunciation, Queensbury, NY. Graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY.

Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

