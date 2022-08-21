 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joseph M. Gebo

Please join us in a Celebration of Life for Joseph M. Gebo (Dec. 10, 1961 - July 17, 2022).

It is being held at the Grace Baptist Church located at 10 Queen Street, Whitehall, NY on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at 4 p.m.

