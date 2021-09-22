Joseph M. Boduch, Sr.
QUEENSBURY — Joseph M. Boduch, Sr., 69, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 10, 2021, while watching football, his favorite pastime.
Calling hours will take place Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home.
Those wishing to make a loving contribution in Joe’s memory can be made to: Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, Recreation Fund, 110 Cherry Street, Holyoke, MA 01040.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to the funeral home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Elsie Louise Holfolter
CHESTERTOWN — A graveside service for Elsie Louise Holfolter, who passed away January 26, 2021, will be held Saturday September 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Chester Rural Cemetery, Rt 9 Chestertown, NY. Funeral services are under the direction of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, Schroon Lake, NY.
