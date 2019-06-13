{{featured_button_text}}

JOSEPH CLEMENT HAYDEL

MOREAU — Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. following the calling hour at the church, with the Rev. Guy A. Childs, pastor officiating.

Rite of Committal will be private and at the convenience of the family.

the life of: Joseph Clement Haydel
