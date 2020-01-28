Jon Eric Richardson
BOLTON LANDING — Visitation for Jon Eric Richardson will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. Friends and family are invited to share memories of Jon during this time together. A graveside service with military honors will be held in the spring at Brant Lake Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Jon Richardson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

