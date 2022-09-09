John William Sweet
ARGYLE — John William Sweet, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital, hugged by Mary Lou and finally free of back pain.
There will be no calling hours, a Memorial Service with full military honors will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.
After the service, please gather to remember and celebrate John's life at the American Legion Post #278, 6 Clancy St., Schuylerville, NY.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. For online condolences and to view John's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
