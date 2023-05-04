John W. Greenslade II

GLENS FALLS — John W. Greenslade II was born on March 11, 1929, in Washington, DC, the son of the late Admiral John F. Greenslade and Rosemary (Griffin) Greenslade.

Calling hours will take place Friday, May 5, 2023, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren St. in Glens Falls.

Burial will be private at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Valhalla, NY.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.