SOUTH GLENS FALLS — John Vincent Tatsey Jr., 90, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Bacon Hill Cemetery, Stonebridge Road, Northumberland.

