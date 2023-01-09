 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Schoelermann

John Schoelermann IIIJay Schoelermann died on January 3, 2023, due to complications of T-cell prolymphocytic leukemia.

Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. There will be a celebration of life from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Bullpen Tavern, 216 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

