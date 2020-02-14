BRANT LAKE — A funeral service for John Roscoe Remington will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Horicon Baptist Church, 6616 Route 8, Brant Lake, with the Rev. Matt Jones, Pastor, officiating. Pallbearers will be Christopher Kolakowski, Jeffrey Kolakowski, Jeremy Kolakowski, Justin Remington, Cody Remington, John Remington and Adrian Wood.