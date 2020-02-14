John Roscoe Remington
0 entries

John Roscoe Remington

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRANT LAKE — A funeral service for John Roscoe Remington will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Horicon Baptist Church, 6616 Route 8, Brant Lake, with the Rev. Matt Jones, Pastor, officiating. Pallbearers will be Christopher Kolakowski, Jeffrey Kolakowski, Jeremy Kolakowski, Justin Remington, Cody Remington, John Remington and Adrian Wood.

Following the funeral, all are invited to attend a gathering at Horicon Volunteer Fire Department, 6590 Route 8, Brant Lake.

Burial will take place in the spring at Brant Lake Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of John Remington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News