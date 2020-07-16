John Reid Ely

QUEENSBURY — John Reid Ely, 76, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, 400 Glen St, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

A graveside service will take place following the funeral service at Pine View Cemetery, 21 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

To view John’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in Friday’s edition of The Post-Star.

To plant a tree in memory of John Ely as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.