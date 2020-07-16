John Reid Ely
QUEENSBURY — John Reid Ely, 76, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, 400 Glen St, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
A graveside service will take place following the funeral service at Pine View Cemetery, 21 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.
A full obituary will appear in Friday’s edition of The Post-Star.
