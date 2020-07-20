QUEENSBURY — John Reid Ely, 76, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 11am on Monday, July 20, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, 400 Glen St, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

A Graveside Service service will follow the funeral service at Pine View Cemetery, 21 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

A full obituary will appeared in Friday’s edition of The Post Star.

