JOHN R. SPARANO SR.

WHITEHALL — John R. Sparano Sr., who passed away on Feb. 15, 2019, will have a committal service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, in the Greenmount Cemetery. Deacon Robert Wubbenhorst of Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church will officiate. Services arranged through Jillson Funeral Home Inc.



Celebrate
the life of: John R. Sparano Sr.
