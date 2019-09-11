{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — Calling hours for John Paul Matthews will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. A memorial service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Caldwell Presbyterian Church, 71 Montcalm St., Lake George. A luncheon celebration will follow at the church.

