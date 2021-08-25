 Skip to main content
John P. Consaga
John P. Consaga

John P. Consaga

BOLTON LANDING — John P. Consaga passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, August 20, 2021 at The Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Glens Falls, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 7 Goodman Avenue, Bolton Landing, NY. Burial will take place with a graveside family service at 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Sleepy Hollow, NY.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

