 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John Otruba

  • 0

John Otruba

POTTERSVILLE — John Otruba, 88, who passed away October 18, 2021. A Life Celebration will be celebrated Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Adirondack Beagle and Hare Club, 438 Pinnacle Road, Bleecker, NY. Family and Friends please join us all day or for just few minutes for celebrating John's life. Bring photos, stories, and dogs. Dinner to be held as well. Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cope with 'empty nest syndrome'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News