POTTERSVILLE — John Otruba, 88, who passed away October 18, 2021. A Life Celebration will be celebrated Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Adirondack Beagle and Hare Club, 438 Pinnacle Road, Bleecker, NY. Family and Friends please join us all day or for just few minutes for celebrating John's life. Bring photos, stories, and dogs. Dinner to be held as well. Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.