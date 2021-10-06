 Skip to main content
John Nelson Royal
CORINTH — A Committal Service with full military honors for John Nelson Royal, who passed away Aug. 19, 2021, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at the Gerald B H Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

