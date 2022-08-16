John Joseph Carota

ALBANY — John Joseph Carota, 51, a longtime resident of Hudson Falls, most recently of Albany, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at St. Peter’s Hospital.

A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m., on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

