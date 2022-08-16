 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Joseph Carota

ALBANY — John Joseph Carota, 51, a longtime resident of Hudson Falls, most recently of Albany, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at St. Peter’s Hospital.

A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m., on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net

