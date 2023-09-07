John James LaTulippe

GLENS FALLS—John James LaTulippe, 64, passed away on May 15, 2022. A service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.