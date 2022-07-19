TICONDEROGA — Memorial services for John “Jack” R. Croto, 87, of Ticonderoga, who passed away on January 28, 2022, will take place on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.

A memorial service with military honors will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will take place at a later date at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.