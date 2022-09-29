John “Jack” Lord

QUEENSBURY — John “Jack” Lord moved to Heaven on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Friends and family may call from 2 p.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Per the family’s request please wear a mask.

A Mass celebrating Jack’s life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Church 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Burial will be private at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery and at the convenience of the family.

A full obituary will follow in Sunday’s edition of The Post-Star. To view Jack’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.