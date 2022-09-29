 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JOHN JACK LORD

  • 0

John “Jack” Lord

QUEENSBURY — John “Jack” Lord moved to Heaven on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Friends and family may call from 2 p.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Per the family’s request please wear a mask.

A Mass celebrating Jack’s life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Church 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Burial will be private at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery and at the convenience of the family.

A full obituary will follow in Sunday’s edition of The Post-Star. To view Jack’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Regain your parenting composure with these expert tips

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News