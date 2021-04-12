 Skip to main content
John J. Rock
HUDSON FALLS — Rite of Committal for John J. Rock, who went into the arms of the Lord on February 14, 2021, will be conducted at 1 p.m., on April 16, 2021, at St. Mary's Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward. Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, Hudson Falls.

