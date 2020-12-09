John “Ira” Hoffman
QUEENSBURY—John “Ira” Hoffman, 75, of 3 Arberger Drive, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at his home.
A Celebration of Ira’s life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth, with an hour of visitation from Noon to 1 p.m., prior to the service.
For more information please visit Facebook, and enter Densmore Funeral Home.
Coolidge Saunders Copeland
FORT EDWARD—Coolidge Saunders Copeland, 96, of Main Street, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at his home with his grandson, Jeremy by his side.
Due to COVID there will be no calling hours.
Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main St, Argyle, NY 12809. Masks and social distancing are required. A live broadcast will be streamed through our website kilmerfuneralhome.com to access the link go to Coolidge’s photos and videos.
Burial will follow the service at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.
Donations may be made in Coolidge’s memory to Argyle Presbyterian Church c/o Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 66, Argyle, NY 12809 or Argyle Free Library, P.O. Box 238, Argyle, NY 12809.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. For online condolences and to view Coolidge’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
