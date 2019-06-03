{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL — John Greenwood Jr., who passed away on Feb. 18, 2019, will have a committal service at noon on Wednesday, June 5, in the Greenmount Cemetery. Deacon Robert Wubbenhorst of Our lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church will officiate. Services arranged through Jillson Funeral Home Inc.

