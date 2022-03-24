JOHN E. LOUCKS
QUEENSBURY — E. John Loucks, 91, went into the arms of the Lord on Friday, March 18 at his home at The Glen at Hiland Meadows, from complications of prostate cancer.
He was surrounded by his loving family.
Friends are invited to call upon his family Friday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maynard B. Baker Funeral Home, 11 Layfette St., Queensbury, with a memorial service immediately following.
Condolences may be mailed to Maynard D. Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804 or to bakerfuneralhome.com.
