 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John E. Loucks

  • 0

JOHN E. LOUCKS

QUEENSBURY — E. John Loucks, 91, went into the arms of the Lord on Friday, March 18 at his home at The Glen at Hiland Meadows, from complications of prostate cancer.

He was surrounded by his loving family.

Friends are invited to call upon his family Friday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maynard B. Baker Funeral Home, 11 Layfette St., Queensbury, with a memorial service immediately following.

Condolences may be mailed to Maynard D. Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804 or to bakerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Getting covered with flood insurance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News