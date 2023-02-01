John E. Himelrick, Jr.

WILTON — John E. Himelrick, Jr. of Wilton, concluded his life's journey Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. immediately following the calling hours.

Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.