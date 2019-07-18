{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Graveside services for John Breton, with military honors, and Allison Mitchell will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804; or through http:/www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

John Breton and Allison Mitchell
