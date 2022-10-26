 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John Alden Beals

  • 0

John Alden Beals

A Celebration of Life for John Alden Beals.

John A. Beals, known affectionately as Scrubby by his friends, passed away April 12, 2021.

John’s family is inviting all friends and acquaintances to a memorial in his honor to be held Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Pineview Cemetery on Quaker Road

Afterwards, you are invited to join the family at the Queensbury Hotel Bar in downtown Glens Falls. Please come to share memories and stories from John’s long and colorful life.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans are looking to 2023 as a year of renewed health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News