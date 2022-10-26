John Alden Beals

A Celebration of Life for John Alden Beals.

John A. Beals, known affectionately as Scrubby by his friends, passed away April 12, 2021.

John’s family is inviting all friends and acquaintances to a memorial in his honor to be held Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Pineview Cemetery on Quaker Road

Afterwards, you are invited to join the family at the Queensbury Hotel Bar in downtown Glens Falls. Please come to share memories and stories from John’s long and colorful life.