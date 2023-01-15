Joel M. Nolin
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Joel M. Nolin, 86, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
A graveside ceremony with military honors will take place Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY, with the Rev. Desmond Rossi, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., First Floor, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
