Joe Carusone
GLENS FALLS — Joe Carusone, age 76, passed away on August 28, 2021. Joe was a scholar, a comedian, a loving husband of wife Kimbo, a father, a brother, a grandfather and great-grandfather, and a good friend.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 50 Mohican Street in Lake George.
