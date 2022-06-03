 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joanne M. Moffitt

  • 0

Joanne M. Moffitt

HUDSON FALLS — Joanne M. Moffitt, 89, of Harrison Avenue in Hudson Falls, who went to be with her husband, daughter and son on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, will be laid to rest, Friday, June 3, 2022, 1 p.m., at the Fort Ann Cemetery in Fort Ann.

Arrangements are under the direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Three morning habits that are ruining your sleep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News