JoAnn Lillian Curtis

FORT EDWARD — The Rite of Committal for JoAnn Lillian Curtis, who passed away on Feb. 7, 2022, will be conducted at noon on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Cemetery, Fort Edward.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B.Kilmer Funeral Home, www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

