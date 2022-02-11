 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JoAnn Lillian Curtis

  • 0

JoAnn Lillian Curtis

FORT EDWARD — JoAnn Lillian Curtis, 81, passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at noon on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Please wear a mask.

Rite of Committal will be conducted in the spring at a date and time to be announced at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The US cities with the oldest homes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News