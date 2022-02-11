JoAnn Lillian Curtis
FORT EDWARD — JoAnn Lillian Curtis, 81, passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
A Funeral Mass will be conducted at noon on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Please wear a mask.
Rite of Committal will be conducted in the spring at a date and time to be announced at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
