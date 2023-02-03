Joan S. Walker

QUEENSBURY — Joan S. Walker, 89, went to the arms of the lord, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker Funeral home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY.

A memorial will take place at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Lamont Robinson, officiating.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home.