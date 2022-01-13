 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joan F. Aldous

  • 0

Joan F. Aldous

QUEENSBURY — Joan F. Aldous, aged 77, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday evening, Jan. 9, 2022, with her loved ones by her side.

Calling hours will be held at Baker Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. A service will be held the following day at 11 a.m. at the Church of the King for family and members of the church.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five of the best foods for boosting brain health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News