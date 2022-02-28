Jimmy M. Chism

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Jimmy M. Chism, 62, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Friends may call from 10:00-11:30 a.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Memorial Service will follow the calling hours at 11:30 at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Yancy officiating.

Interment with military honors will take place at 1:30 p.m. following the services at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.