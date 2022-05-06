Jeffrey "JJ" Hall
JOHNSBURG — Jeffrey "JJ" Hall, 50, of Goodman Rd., passed away at home Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, after a short hard-fought battle with Stage 4 metastatic lung cancer and COVID pneumonia.
A graveside ceremony will take place on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 2 p.m at Warrensburg Cemetery.
