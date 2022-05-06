 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jeffrey "JJ" Hall

  • 0

Jeffrey "JJ" Hall

JOHNSBURG — Jeffrey "JJ" Hall, 50, of Goodman Rd., passed away at home Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, after a short hard-fought battle with Stage 4 metastatic lung cancer and COVID pneumonia.

A graveside ceremony will take place on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 2 p.m at Warrensburg Cemetery.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Move it! Here's what to throw out if you're moving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News