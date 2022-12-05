Jeannine J. Monroe

GLENS FALLS — Jeannine J. Monroe, 91, of Glens Falls, NY passed away peacefully, as she lived, surrounded by love and her family, Thursday, November 30, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Visitation will take place Tuesday, December 6, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Flossie Bates officiating.

A graveside ceremony will immediately follow at Glens Falls Cemetery on Bay Street.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.