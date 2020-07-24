Jean M. Murphy
GLENS FALLS — Jean M. Murphy, 95, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.
Friends and family may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Due to the state’s regulations, we can only have 50 people or less in the funeral home at a time. We ask that you remain in your vehicle until you are called in. Masks and social distancing are required. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Anyone wishing to view the service virtually may do so by visiting kilmerfuneralhome.com, clicking on Jean Murphy’s page, and go to the photos and videos tab scroll down and click the webcasting prompt. To view Jean’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will follow in Saturday’s edition of The Post-Star.
