{{featured_button_text}}

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A celebration of life for Jean Farr Purner, who passed away on May 10, 2018, and William Purner, who passed away on Jan. 5, 2018, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury.

Following the celebration at 10:45 a.m. there will be a graveside service at Pine View Cemetery.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jean Farr Purner and William Purner
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments