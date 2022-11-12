 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jason R. Bradway, Sr.

Jason R. Bradway, Sr.

NEW YORK/ALABAMA — Jason R. Bradway, Sr., 40, of Gulf Shores, AL and formerly of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

Visitation will take place Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will take place Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at noon at the funeral home with the Rev. Joseph Busch, officiating.

A graveside ceremony with military honors will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

