Janice P. Monroe

GANSEVOORT — Janice P. Monroe, 85, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital, with family by her side. Friends are invited to join Janice’s family Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Church of the Messiah, 296 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

A memorial service will follow Thursday at 11 a.m. at the church with Mother Jean DeVaty officiating.

Internment will take place in the spring at the Bolton Rural Cemetery, Bolton, NY. Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.