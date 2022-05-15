Janice M. Foley

QUEENSBURY — Janice M. Foley, 69, formerly of Watervliet and Lake Luzerne, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, May 9, 2022.

Calling hours will take place Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A graveside ceremony will be held Monday, May 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Lake Luzerne Cemetery, 370 Lake Avenue, with the Rev. Bruce Hazard, officiating.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.