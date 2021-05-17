 Skip to main content
SALEM — A graveside service will be at 2 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Salem for Jane Thomas who passed away February 22, 2021.

Arrangements are with McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem.

