Jane (Noonan) Bergmeier
You have free articles remaining.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Friends of Jane (Noonan) Bergmeier may call from 1 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY, 12803.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. following the calling hour with the Rev. Guy A. Childs, pastor officiating.
Rite of Committal will take place in the spring at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Whitehall.
To plant a tree in memory of Jane Bergmeier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.