SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Friends of Jane (Noonan) Bergmeier may call from 1 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY, 12803.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. following the calling hour with the Rev. Guy A. Childs, pastor officiating.

Rite of Committal will take place in the spring at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Whitehall.

